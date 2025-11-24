Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89. Political leaders, including Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi, extended condolences, calling his demise an 'irreparable loss' for Indian cinema. He is survived by his two wives and six children.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday recalled the actor's illustrious journey in Bollywood of ledendary actor Dharmendra who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on Monday. He extended his condolences to Dharmendra's family. Taking to his X handle, Amit Shah wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry. Dharmendra ji was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will forever remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." अपने बहतरीन अभिनय से 6 दशकों तक हर देशवासी के दिल को छूने वाले धर्मेंद्र जी का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। एक सामान्य परिवार से आकर उन्होंने फिल्म जगत में अपनी अमिट पहचान बनाई। धर्मेंद्र जी उन चुनिंदा अभिनेताओं में से एक रहे, जिन्होंने जिस किरदार को छुआ, वह… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 24, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called Dharmendra's demise "heartbreaking" and an "irreparable loss" for the Indian cinema. Taking to his X handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans." महान अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है और भारतीय कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। सिनेमा में लगभग सात दशकों के उनके अद्वितीय योगदान को हमेशा सम्मान और मोहब्बत के साथ याद रखा जाएगा। धर्मेंद्र जी को अपनी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। इस दुख की घड़ी में… pic.twitter.com/a4Wl1JOM3G — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 24, 2025

Tributes Pour In From Across The Nation

The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. It was attended by renowned Bollywood celebrities and others. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his sorrow over the passing of Dharmendra. He extended his condolences to the actor's family and fans. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the demise of the renowned Indian actor Shri Dharmendra Ji. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Your smile and your characters will always be remembered by all of us. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the grieving family and his countless fans to bear this immense sorrow." सुप्रसिद्ध भारतीय अभिनेता श्री धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका निधन भारतीय फिल्म जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। आपकी मुस्कान और आपके किरदार हमेशा हम सभी को याद रहेंगे। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों… pic.twitter.com/pEgkPzorxs — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 24, 2025

Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, paid tribute to Dharmendra by calling him an actor who has "elevated Indian cinema to new heights." "The news of the demise of the renowned Bollywood actor, Padma Bhushan awardee, and former Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Shri Dharmendra ji, is extremely heartbreaking. Through his stellar acting and simple demeanor, Dharmendra ji elevated Indian cinema to new heights. His contributions to the film world and his personality will forever remain an inspiration. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His sacred feet and bestow strength upon the grieving family and fans to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!," wrote Bhajan Lal Sharma on X handle. प्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड अभिनेता, पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित एवं बीकानेर के पूर्व सांसद धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अपने शानदार अभिनय और सरल स्वभाव के माध्यम से धर्मेंद्र जी ने भारतीय सिनेमा को नई ऊँचाइयों पर पहुँचाया। उनका सिनेमा जगत में योगदान और व्यक्तित्व सदैव प्रेरणा… pic.twitter.com/VXaAfcZ9ad — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) November 24, 2025

Union Minister JP Nadda extended his condolences to the family of Dharmendra following the passing of the actor. He called the actor's demise an "irreparable loss" for the Indian cinema and art world. "The demise of the renowned film actor Dharmendra ji is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world. Through his impactful acting, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers. With his simplicity and vibrant performances, he has ruled the hearts of art lovers in the country and the world for decades. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the grieving family and his fans. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and grants strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!" प्रख्यात फ़िल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र जी का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा और कला जगत के लिये अपूरणीय क्षति है। अपने प्रभावी अभिनय से सिनेमा प्रेमियों के दिलों पर उन्होंने अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। अपनी सादगी और जीवंत अभिनय से उन्होंने दशकों तक देश और दुनिया के कला प्रेमियों के दिलों पर राज किया। इस… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 24, 2025

Remembering the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Loha' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta', among others. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Final Days and Last On-Screen Appearance

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for "home treatment." The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the movie, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather. The family has not yet revealed the cause of the actor's demise. (ANI)