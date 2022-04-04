Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS poses with AR Rahman, son AR Rameen at Grammys 2022; see pics

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    AR Rahman attended the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday along with his son AR Rameen. The father-son due also had a fun photography session with the BTS.

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    AR Rahman, who has won a Grammy in the past, attended the 64th Grammy Awards 2022 held in Los Angeles. Rahman had attended the awards night with his son AR Rameen. As the two shared pictures from the ceremony. If seeing Rahman at Grammys alone was not exciting, his and his son’s photographs with K-pop sensation BTS will certainly make the desi ARMY go gaga over it.

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram stories and posts, AR Rahman’s son, AR Rameen shared pictures from the awards night, striking a pose with all seven members of the BTS – Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and RM. One of the pictures, which is a selfie of Rameen and Jungkook, was also shared by the latter’s fan page.

    ALSO READ: Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    Not only AR Rameen, but his Grammy-winner father, AR Rahman, also met BTS at the Grammys 2022. A video that Rameen shared on his Instagram story, shows Rahman chilling with the BTS at their table.

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    Pictures and videos of AR Rahman and his son with the BTS have gone viral among the Desi ARMY, given the fact that the Korean band enjoys a huge fan following base in India as well.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    While AR Rahman has attended Grammys in the past (and also won it!), it was for the first time that his son AR Rameen accompanied him to the event.

    Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

    Both father and son, AR Rahman and AR Rameen walked the red carpet in style. And Rameen, a budding musician, quite sealed the deal of his red-carpet debut by meeting the BTS. It would not be wrong to say that Rameen too seems to be a fan of BTS.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

