    Brahmastra: Why was Ayan Mukerji angry with Ranbir Kapoor? Reason will surprise you

    First Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. However, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that he was angry with Ranbir for THIS reason. Read on....

    Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, has made news for a variety of reasons. The film's trailer was published on Wednesday, June 15, and it has gotten mixed reviews. The film has been in the works for five years, and Ayan recently revealed that it was delayed because of Ranbir, for which he was furious.

    In an interview with ETimes, Ayan Mukerji remarked, "Ranbir was offered Sanju when I started working on Brahmastra. He was meant to begin preparation with me, but he opted to begin with Sanju. I was furious. I was pleased to learn that he was collaborating with Raju Hirani, but what about my project?"

    Ayan, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to Ranbir Kapoor for choosing to work on Rajkumar Hirani's film first because Sanju was already shot, edited, and ready for release while he was still working on Brahmastra's pre-production.

    Brahmastra was supposed to be released in 2019, but it was postponed because the filming was still going on. The developers later agreed to release it in 2020.
     

    However, it was postponed owing to the epidemic. There were rumours that the picture will be released in 2021. However, it did not materialise, and now, finally, the film will be released on September 9, 2022.

    The first instalment of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy will be released this year. Aside from the main actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Madhuri Dixit make cameo appearances in the film. Also Read: 777 Charlie: 7 reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s movie NOW

    In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Brahmastra will be released. SS Rajamouli is presenting the South dubbed versions, and the filmmakers have been pushing the picture in the South so that it can do well in its dubbed forms. It will be interesting to see if Brahmastra can establish itself in the South markets. Also Read: Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film is a visual treat

