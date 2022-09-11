Brahmastra box office collection REAL or FAKE? Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say

Here is what Kangana Ranaut remarked about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's box office report. The actress claims the box office figures are being manipulated.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Brahmastra box office results have prompted a response from Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. She recently reacted to the heavily skewed box office results for Brahmastra.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On Sunday, the Dhaakad actress responded to a tweet on Instagram Stories. Eray Mridula Cather, a writer and director, had posted a tweet alleging falsified Brahmastra numbers, and Kangana reposted it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The picture that Kangana shared wrote, “So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, with over 60-70percent fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!” Kangana shared the tweet as she wrote, Wow, that's a new low… 70 percent."



Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Brahmastra collected Rs 76 crores in only two days at the domestic box office after debuting in India at Rs 37 crores.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

After that, Kangana responded to the movie's negative reviews by saying, "This is what happens when you attempt to peddle a falsehood." She also stated that anyone who referred to Ayan as a genius had to be immediately put in jail.



Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead parts.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The movie features Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and a few more well-known actors. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ beats Prabhas’s ‘Baahubali' collection

Photo Courtesy: YouTube