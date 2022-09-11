Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra box office collection REAL or FAKE? Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    Here is what Kangana Ranaut remarked about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's box office report. The actress claims the box office figures are being manipulated.    

    The Brahmastra box office results have prompted a response from Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. She recently reacted to the heavily skewed box office results for Brahmastra.
     

    On Sunday, the Dhaakad actress responded to a tweet on Instagram Stories. Eray Mridula Cather, a writer and director, had posted a tweet alleging falsified Brahmastra numbers, and Kangana reposted it.

    The picture that Kangana shared wrote, “So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, with over 60-70percent fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!” Kangana shared the tweet as she wrote, Wow, that's a new low… 70 percent."
     

    Brahmastra collected Rs 76 crores in only two days at the domestic box office after debuting in India at Rs 37 crores.

    After that, Kangana responded to the movie's negative reviews by saying, "This is what happens when you attempt to peddle a falsehood." She also stated that anyone who referred to Ayan as a genius had to be immediately put in jail.
     

    Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead parts.

    The movie features Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and a few more well-known actors. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ beats Prabhas’s ‘Baahubali' collection

    The co-producer of Brahmastra, Karan Johar, claimed that the film's first weekend worldwide gross was 75 crore. Also Read: Brahmastra collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer sees jump in earning

