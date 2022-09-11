Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer sees jump in earning

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ marks the third collaboration between him and Ranbir Kapoor. The film which was released on Friday, September 9, also stars actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has had a successful stint at the box office on its opening day. Despite the boycott calls for the film that did rounds before its theatrical release on Friday, September 9,  is doing great at the box office as soon as it is released. The entire team had high expectations from this film, which fell victim to the boycott trend. In such a situation, looking at the collection of the film, it can be said that the film is living up to everyone's expectations. The initial figures of the second business of this film, which earned a lot on its opening day, have been revealed. Let us know on the second day this film of Ayan Mukerji managed to collect how much money in its bag.

    According to the initial figures revealed, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected more than the opening day on the second day of its release i.e., on Saturday. While the opening day collection of Ayan Mukerji’s film stood at Rs 36 crore (net) at the domestic box office, the film saw a significant increase in its collection on the second day.

    As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film together, which started their journey as co-stars followed by a real-life couple, earned about Rs 41.50 crores on Saturday, at the domestic box office.

    The film, which became a victim of the Boycott trend on social media, made it clear that it is a movie which has the potential to do wonders in the first two days of its release. Apart from the Hindi language, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is also getting a very good response in the South. The demand for the film has increased so much that the theatres had to start early morning shows in several major cities.

    Interestingly, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’s second day collections are reports to be the highest for any Hindi cinema, including Karti Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, since the pandemic.

    Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and presented by SS Rajamouli’s production house, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in an extended cameo role.

