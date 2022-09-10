Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ beats Prabhas’s ‘Baahubali' collection at the worldwide box office
It has been a bumper start for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The film has been shattering records, making an impressive start at the worldwide box office as it beat the opening day collections of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali.
Image: Official film poster
The magic of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' has worked not only in India but also abroad. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film has not only had a stellar opening day collection in India but has also minted money at the worldwide box office. What is being termed as India’s first very own metaverse film, titled ‘Astraverse’, ‘Brahmastra’ has proudly broken the record of ‘Bahubali: Part 1’ in terms of worldwide earnings.
Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
Speaking of the domestic collection, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer earned Rs 36 crores on the opening day. Whereas, on the international front, ‘Brahmastra’ earned Rs 50 crore.
Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
According to sources, 'Brahmastra', which was released on 8,913 screens worldwide, has collected Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analysts believe that the film's collection may increase further over the weekend.
Image: Official film poster
With its opening day collection, ‘Brahmastra’ has beaten the earnings of ‘Baahubali’. Prabhas's film, Baahubali: Part 1 had a business of Rs 73 crores at the worldwide box office on its opening day. If we talk about the total collection, 'Bahubali' had earned Rs 650 crore worldwide.
Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
Coming back to Brahmastra, while the trade analysts are expecting a jump in the film’s collections over the weekend, the movie will eventually have to pass the dreadful Monday test as well. Made on a budget of Rs 410 crore, Brahmastra will have to sustain for a very long time at the box office to recover its cost, leave alone the profits.