Hollywood actor Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery to Russian Oligarch without telling him

Brad Pitt has reportedly filed a lawsuit against ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie to sell her stake in the French winery. A business transaction Angelina Jolie conducted involving Chateau Miraval, the Correns, France winery that the ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had purchased when they were together.



The couple purchased the Correns, a France-located winery in 2008, and Brad Pitt claims that he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years. While he accepts that Angelina Jolie put in 40 per cent of the $28.4 million purchase price, he also claims that he alone made the winery thrive.

The Troy actor also claims that per the terms of their divorce, which happened in 2019, the duo had a mutual understanding that neither of them could sell off their stake in the winery without the other's permission.



And now it is reported that the actress subsequently sold her share to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without Brad Pitt's knowledge and denied him the right to consent to the sale.

Image: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie/Instagram