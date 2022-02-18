  • Facebook
    Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    Hollywood actor Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling Chateau Miraval Winery to Russian Oligarch without telling him

    Brad Pitt has reportedly filed a lawsuit against ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie to sell her stake in the French winery. A business transaction Angelina Jolie conducted involving Chateau Miraval, the Correns, France winery that the ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had purchased when they were together.
     

    The couple purchased the Correns, a France-located winery in 2008, and Brad Pitt claims that he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years. While he accepts that Angelina Jolie put in 40 per cent of the $28.4 million purchase price, he also claims that he alone made the winery thrive. 

    The Troy actor also claims that per the terms of their divorce, which happened in 2019, the duo had a mutual understanding that neither of them could sell off their stake in the winery without the other's permission.
     

    And now it is reported that the actress subsequently sold her share to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without Brad Pitt's knowledge and denied him the right to consent to the sale. Also Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Image: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie/Instagram

    According to reports, Brad Pitt is suing for an unspecified amount in damages for their ongoing disputes. He was also seeking Angelina Jolie’s sale to be null and void. Also Read: Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

