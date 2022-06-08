Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Will Vikram enter Rs 200 cr club this week?

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    From Kamal Hasaan’s Vikram to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, here are how the films performed at the box office on Tuesday.

    Image: Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Akshay Kumar/Instagram

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come out as the biggest relief for the Hindi film industry that has saved it from some major embarrassment at the box office. Early this year, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathidawadi did a fantastic job at the box, and so did The Kashmir Files. But soon after that, film after film which hit the theatre tanked at the box office in front of the South films that were released as pan-India movies. But, the dry spell of the Hindi film industry at the box office finally came to end after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even after so many days at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film has not slowed down yet.

    At the same time, Kamal Haasan has been leading the pack at the box office with his film ‘Vikram’. The movie marks the return of the superstar on the screens after four long years. His fans have missed him dearly on the screens and their love is visible through the collections that Vikram has been making at the box office.

    However, it is Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj that had failed to meet the expectations of the makers. Similarly, Adiv Sesh’s Major has also slowed down at the box office, despite receiving some exceptional reviews. Here is a lowdown on Tuesday's box office report of all these films; take a look:

    Image: PR Agency

    ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals how much profit he made from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office collection

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, has continued to rock at the box office in the third week. The film has collected a total of Rs 157.07 crore at the domestic box office in the last 18 days of its release. Talking about the collection of the film on the 19th day, according to the initial figures, this film has done a business of Rs 2.20 crore. The total collection of this film so far has gone up to Rs 159.77 crore.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's Vikram is still in its stride on the fifth day. The film has already crossed the 150 crore mark worldwide. Now waiting for it to be included in 200 crores. Talking about the box office collection of the film on the fifth day, there has been a decline in the business of the film as compared to Tuesday. On the fifth day, the film has done a business of 12.80 crores in all languages at the domestic box office. Overall, the box office collection of this film so far has been Rs 123.25 crore.

    ALSO READ: Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi, here’s how much stars charged for the film

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Major: Directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the collection of Major has started to fall. Adivi Sesh-starrer saw a decline in the collection of the film on Tuesday as compared to Monday. On the fifth day of its release, the film did a business of Rs 2.50 crores in all languages at the domestic box office. The total collection of this film has been Rs 27.55 crores.

    Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

    Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was earning decently till the weekend, after that the film saw a huge drop in business. Although the makers expected the film to earn a bumper from the opening day itself, it could not happen. The situation has become such that due to the lack of audience in theatres for this film, many of its shows are being cancelled. Talking about the film's earnings, on the fifth day, the film earned Rs 4.40 crore at the box office. The total business of this film at the domestic box office has gone up to Rs 48.80 crore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions snt

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter drb

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Recent Stories

    What UP s Yogi Adityanath said on Sadhguru s Save Soil Mission gcw

    What UP's Yogi Adityanath said on Sadhguru's Save Soil Mission

    Consider Marathi as an optional language, suggests Maharashtra BJP leader to UP CM Yogi - adt

    Consider Marathi as an optional language, suggests Maharashtra BJP leader to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Stephen Curry reaction to his teammates winning Finals MVP-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's reaction to his teammates winning Finals MVP

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA T20Is 2022: Will Umran Malik make his debut for Men in Blue? Rahul Dravid responds-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Will Umran Malik make his debut for Men in Blue? Rahul Dravid responds

    Apple introduces passkeys for hassle free logins firm enters passwordless era gcw

    Apple introduces passkeys for hassle-free logins, firm enters passwordless era

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon