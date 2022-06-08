Box Office Report: Will Vikram enter Rs 200 cr club this week?

From Kamal Hasaan’s Vikram to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, here are how the films performed at the box office on Tuesday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come out as the biggest relief for the Hindi film industry that has saved it from some major embarrassment at the box office. Early this year, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathidawadi did a fantastic job at the box, and so did The Kashmir Files. But soon after that, film after film which hit the theatre tanked at the box office in front of the South films that were released as pan-India movies. But, the dry spell of the Hindi film industry at the box office finally came to end after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even after so many days at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film has not slowed down yet. At the same time, Kamal Haasan has been leading the pack at the box office with his film ‘Vikram’. The movie marks the return of the superstar on the screens after four long years. His fans have missed him dearly on the screens and their love is visible through the collections that Vikram has been making at the box office. However, it is Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj that had failed to meet the expectations of the makers. Similarly, Adiv Sesh’s Major has also slowed down at the box office, despite receiving some exceptional reviews. Here is a lowdown on Tuesday's box office report of all these films; take a look:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, has continued to rock at the box office in the third week. The film has collected a total of Rs 157.07 crore at the domestic box office in the last 18 days of its release. Talking about the collection of the film on the 19th day, according to the initial figures, this film has done a business of Rs 2.20 crore. The total collection of this film so far has gone up to Rs 159.77 crore.

Vikram: Kamal Haasan's Vikram is still in its stride on the fifth day. The film has already crossed the 150 crore mark worldwide. Now waiting for it to be included in 200 crores. Talking about the box office collection of the film on the fifth day, there has been a decline in the business of the film as compared to Tuesday. On the fifth day, the film has done a business of 12.80 crores in all languages at the domestic box office. Overall, the box office collection of this film so far has been Rs 123.25 crore.

Major: Directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the collection of Major has started to fall. Adivi Sesh-starrer saw a decline in the collection of the film on Tuesday as compared to Monday. On the fifth day of its release, the film did a business of Rs 2.50 crores in all languages at the domestic box office. The total collection of this film has been Rs 27.55 crores.

