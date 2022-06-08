Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi, here's how much stars charged for the film

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    The box office collection of Vikram has helped recover the huge amount that the makers paid as fees to Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    Kamal Haasan: Vikram marked the return of Kamal Haasan on the big screen after a gap of four long years. The superstar, according to media reports, has taken a hefty amount as fees for the film. He reportedly charged Rs 40 crore as his fees for Vikram.

    Vijay Sethupathi: The actor’s popularity is not restricted only in South India but in the Hindi belt as well. He has given many super hit films in his career so far. He has also been paid a huge amount for this film. As per reports, he charged Rs 10 crore for his role in the film.

    Fahadh Faasil: Actor Fahad Faasil is one of the tremendous actors in the South. Since the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The rise’, Fahadh has gained massive popularity across the nation. The actor reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for his role in Vikram.

    Lokesh Kanagaraj: Known for superhit films like Film Master, Kaithi and Managaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is earning a lot many praises for Vikram. The film’s director was reportedly paid Rs 8 crore for this film.

