Sunny Deol's Border 2 is ready for release, and people are getting super excited to see it. The movie is hitting theaters on January 23rd. With this release, the 1997 film Border is also trending. Let's find out a huge fact about it
Sunny Deol's film Border
Sunny Deol's film Border was released in 1997. The writer, director, and producer was JP Dutta. It was a multi-starrer war drama action thriller made under the JP Dutta Films banner.
When was Border released
Director JP Dutta's film Border released on June 13, 1997. It was a huge success and the highest-grossing film of the year, earning 66.70 crores on a 12 crore budget.
Border was rejected by 12 stars
Few know that 12 stars rejected the 1997 film Border. While Sunny Deol was the first choice, the roles for Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu were turned down by others.
Which stars rejected Border?
Jackie Shroff's role was first offered to Sanjay Dutt. Suniel Shetty's role was offered to Sanjay Kapoor. Akshaye Khanna's role was rejected by Ajay Devgn, Salman, and Aamir Khan.
Tabu was not the first choice for Border
Tabu played Sunny Deol's wife but wasn't the first choice. The role was first offered to Juhi Chawla and Manisha Koirala. Sonali Bendre also rejected a role in the film.
About the film Border 2
Director Anurag Singh's Border 2 releases on January 23, for Republic Day. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film's budget is 150-250 crores.
