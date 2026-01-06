Border Actress Sharbani Mukherjee Is Cousin of Rani Mukherjee, Kajol? Read On
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is making headlines. The film's teaser and a song have been released, and now fans are waiting for its trailer. Meanwhile, we're telling you about the hazel-eyed heroine Sharbani Mukherjee who appeared in the 1997 film Border
The hazel-eyed beauty from 1997's Border
Director JP Dutta's film Border was released in 1997. A hazel-eyed heroine was seen in this multi-starrer film. This heroine's name is Sharbani Mukherjee, who is now living in obscurity.
Sharbani Mukherjee's debut film Border
Sharbani Mukherjee made her debut with director JP Dutta's film Border. She was paired with Suniel Shetty in the film. Sharbani was much talked about when the film was released, but her career didn't last long.
Sharbani Mukherjee's film career
Sharbani Mukherjee's first film, Border, was a superhit. After this movie, she received a flurry of film offers. She worked in Bollywood as well as South and Bhojpuri films. However, she couldn't deliver a hit film on her own.
Sharbani Mukherjee's films
Besides Border, Sharbani Mukherjee worked in films like Mitti, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Aanch, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Mohandas, 332 Mumbai to India, Raakilipattu, Sufi Paranja Katha, and Athma Kadha. She was last seen in 2010.
Sharbani Mukherjee's personal life
Sharbani Mukherjee is the daughter of Rono Mukerji and belongs to the Mukherjee-Samarth family. Her uncles were Deb Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee, and Shomu Mukherjee. Her brother, Samrat Mukerji, is also a Bollywood and Bengali actor.
Sharbani Mukherjee is the cousin of Kajol-Rani
Sharbani Mukherjee is the cousin of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji. Although Sharbani is living a life of obscurity, she is seen every year at the Bengali Durga Puja.
