Actor Sunny Deol recently completed shooting for the first part of the film 'Ramayana'. He played the role of Hanuman in it. This film will be released on Diwali 2026. Apart from this film, Sunny Deol is going to be seen in many films. So let's see the complete list of Sunny's upcoming films.

Which films will Sunny Deol create a buzz with?

Border 2

People are eagerly waiting for the film 'Border 2'. According to media reports, this film is going to be released on January 23, 2026. Along with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in lead roles in this film.

Jaat 2

The sequel to the 2025 film 'Jatt' is going to be made soon. After the success of this film, the makers announced its second part. However, they did not say when this film will be released and what its star cast will be.

Lahore 1947

The film 'Lahore 1947' has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. At the same time, it has been produced by Aamir Khan. This film is based on the backdrop of India's partition in 1947. Sunny Deol, Preety Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi are in lead roles in this. According to media reports, the work of this film has been completed. The makers are working on its post-production.

Baap

'Baap' is also included in this list. Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff as well as Mithun Chakraborty are in lead roles in this. According to media reports, its shooting has been completed. However, it has not been revealed yet when this film will be released.

Gadar 3

The director of the film 'Gadar', Anil Sharma, has recently revealed that he is going to make the third part of 'Gadar'. Along with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel will also be seen in an important role in this film.

Ramayana Part 1

Sunny Deol recently completed shooting for the first part of the film 'Ramayana'. He played the role of Hanuman in it. This film will be released on Diwali 2026.

Safar

Sunny Deol will soon be seen in the film 'Safar'. Earlier it was being said that this film was going to be released on OTT, but now this film will be released in theatres. In such a situation, it will be special to see whether people will like this film or not.

Soorya

Sunny Deol will soon be seen in the film 'Soorya'. The director of this film, Deepak Mukut, has revealed that the climax scene of this film is being shot. Let us tell you that Sunny Deol has completed the shooting of its climax after 3 years.