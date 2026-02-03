Border 2 Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol’s Film Sees Major Drop After ₹300 Cr Run
After a stellar ₹300 crore run in just ten days, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is showing signs of slowdown. The film witnessed a sharp dip in collections on day 11, raising questions about its momentum.
How much did 'Border 2' earn on its 11th day?
As per sacnilk.com, 'Border 2' earned about ₹5.75 crore on day 11. This is a drop of over 76% compared to day 10, when it collected around ₹24.22 crore.
'Border 2' sees a huge drop in occupancy
Occupancy on day 11 (Monday) saw a huge drop. Morning show occupancy fell from 18.28% to just 5.67%, with afternoon and evening shows at 11.94% and 13%.
'Border 2' surpasses Ranveer Singh's film 'Padmaavat'
'Border 2' joined the ₹300 crore club in 10 days. On Monday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Padmaavat' (₹302.15 cr). 'Border 2' has now earned over ₹307 cr in 11 days.
These 7 films are now 'Border 2's' next target
'Border 2' now targets other ₹300 crore films like 'War' (₹318 cr), 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (₹320 cr), and 'Dangal' (₹387 cr).
'Border 2' secures ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office
Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' has joined the ₹400 crore club worldwide. It earned ₹396.03 crore globally in 10 days. Adding Monday's domestic earnings, the total exceeds ₹401.75 crore.
