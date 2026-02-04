- Home
Border Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's Film Holds Steady, Nears Rs 400 Crore Worldwide
Border Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol’s Film Holds Steady, Nears Rs 400 Crore Worldwide
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its box office journey with steady weekday earnings but slowing momentum. Despite a strong start, the war drama trails behind major blockbusters and now faces the challenge
Border 2 maintains steady but slowing box office run
Border 2 has crossed approximately Rs 286.75 crore at the domestic box office after earning about Rs 5.75 crore on Day 12. The film had opened strongly and exceeded early trade expectations, but its second-week performance indicates a gradual slowdown as collections have slipped into single-digit territory.
The makers attempted to revive footfall by introducing discounted ticket prices starting at Rs 149. However, the move did not significantly boost audience turnout or collections. While the film remains stable during weekdays, sustaining momentum will be crucial as it heads toward its third week in theatres.
Film lags behind major benchmarks but boosts Varun Dhawan’s box office record
Although Border 2 has performed well overall, it remains behind Sunny Deol’s previous blockbuster Gadar 2, which had already entered the Rs 400 crore domestic club within 12 days. The film is also trailing Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which recorded a much higher Day 12 collection and stronger overall domestic earnings.
On a positive note, Border 2 has emerged as Varun Dhawan’s biggest box office success so far, offering him a much-needed commercial hit after a series of underperforming releases. Compared to recent war-themed films like Fighter, Sky Force, and Sam Bahadur, Border 2 has delivered significantly stronger numbers, reinforcing its commercial success despite the competition.
Occupancy trends and global target ahead
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of around 15.59 percent on Day 12, with audience turnout gradually increasing through the day. Morning shows opened with relatively low attendance, but evening and night shows saw better engagement, reflecting steady audience interest.
Globally, Border 2 is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore milestone, with worldwide earnings nearing Rs 392 crore. However, the film is also facing competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which continues to attract viewers despite a smaller release scale. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Border 2 can cross the global milestone and maintain its theatrical run.
