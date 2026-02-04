Border 2 has crossed approximately Rs 286.75 crore at the domestic box office after earning about Rs 5.75 crore on Day 12. The film had opened strongly and exceeded early trade expectations, but its second-week performance indicates a gradual slowdown as collections have slipped into single-digit territory.

The makers attempted to revive footfall by introducing discounted ticket prices starting at Rs 149. However, the move did not significantly boost audience turnout or collections. While the film remains stable during weekdays, sustaining momentum will be crucial as it heads toward its third week in theatres.