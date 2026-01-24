Border 2 has made an impressive debut in theatres, collecting an estimated ₹30 crore net in India on its first day. Despite receiving mixed critical feedback, the film drew large crowds, driven by strong pre-release buzz and star power. The opening figure places it ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had earned ₹28 crore on its first day. While Border 2 has not surpassed Sunny Deol’s previous blockbuster Gadar 2 or the recent hit Chhaava, its Day 1 performance confirms a solid start and strong audience curiosity.

Advance ticket sales played a crucial role in this opening momentum. Prior to release, the film recorded ₹12.5 crore in advance bookings, with over 4 lakh tickets sold across more than 16,000 shows nationwide. Premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema further boosted revenue, while last-minute spot bookings on release day lifted total earnings to the ₹30 crore mark.