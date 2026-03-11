Colman Domingo addresses criticism from Paris Jackson over the 'Michael' biopic, hoping she will like the tribute to her father. Paris had previously denied involvement after Domingo claimed she was 'in support' of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film.

Actor Colman Domingo has addressed past criticism from Paris Jackson regarding the upcoming biographical film 'Michael', saying he hopes she will eventually appreciate the tribute to her father, the late pop icon Michael Jackson. As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview with a magazine, the 'Euphoria' star reflected on the discussion that emerged last year after Paris publicly distanced herself from the film. Domingo portrays the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, in the project directed by Antoine Fuqua. "I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father," Domingo said, commenting on Paris Jackson's earlier criticism of the film.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began in September 2025 after Domingo told People magazine that Paris and her brother, Prince Jackson, were "very much in support" of the biopic. Paris responded on Instagram, stating she had no involvement in the production. "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had zero percent involvement in," she wrote at the time, adding that she had read an early draft of the script and shared feedback about elements she felt were inaccurate. When those concerns were not addressed, she said she chose to step away from the process.

Domingo Clears the Air

Domingo clarified in the new interview that his earlier remarks had been "conflated" and "taken out of context," noting that the original article was later updated to better reflect his comments. He also revealed that he reached out to Paris directly through Instagram to address the misunderstanding. According to the actor, Paris responded positively to his message, reacting with a heart emoji.

Portraying a Complex Figure

Beyond the public exchange, Domingo also discussed the complexity of portraying Joe Jackson, a figure whose relationship with his children has long been debated. Michael Jackson himself had spoken about experiencing abuse during childhood. "For me, it was about finding his humanity," Domingo said, describing his approach to the role. He noted that Joe Jackson helped shape the careers of some of the most influential performers in music history, while acknowledging that his parenting methods remain controversial.

Film Details and Cast

The film features Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, making his feature film debut as the King of Pop. The cast also includes Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, Derek Luke and Nia Long, who portrays Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson. Backed by Michael Jackson's estate, Michael is scheduled for theatrical and IMAX release on April 24, following multiple delays. (ANI)