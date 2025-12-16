Sunny Deol to Varun Dhawan: Meet the Star Cast of Border 2 and Their Roles
The teaser for the highly anticipated war drama Border 2 is out. This 2.04-minute clip features explosive action, captivating background music, and a stellar cast of eight main actors, directed by Anurag Singh.
Sunny Deol
Like the 1997 blockbuster Border, Sunny Deol returns in a lead role in Border 2. The teaser reveals his powerful look, with the actor portraying a brave Indian Army officer, instantly evoking nostalgia and strong patriotic emotions among audiences.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan plays a dedicated soldier in the film, ready to make any sacrifice for the nation. His intense and captivating look in the teaser has grabbed attention and added excitement to the film.
Diljit Dosanjh
In Border 2, Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a Wing Commander. His striking look in the teaser suggests that his character will be one of the major highlights and a source of pride for the film.
Ahan Shetty
While Suniel Shetty played a key role in Border, his son Ahan Shetty will be seen in Border 2. In this war drama, Ahan essays the role of a brave Indian Navy officer.
Mona Singh
Mona Singh, 44, who played Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha despite being 16 years younger than him, will now be seen as Sunny Deol’s wife in Border 2. Aamir is 60, while Sunny Deol is 68.
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa, 36, who was last seen in a superhit film, plays the wife of 41-year-old Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2, adding charm and depth to the war drama.
Medha Rana
Medha Rana, 25, plays Varun Dhawan’s love interest in Border 2. She has previously appeared in films like Friday Night Plan and the series London Files, showcasing her versatile acting skills.
Anya Singh
Anya Singh, around 32, plays the wife of 29-year-old Ahan Shetty in Border 2. She has previously appeared in films like Qaidi Band and Stree 2, adding experience to her role.
