There's a lot of buzz around Sunny Deol's movie Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is releasing in theaters worldwide on January 23. Meanwhile, we're here to tell you about the educational qualifications of the film's star cast.
How Educated is the Border 2 Star Cast?
Everyone is excited to see director Anurag Singh's multi-starrer war drama. Sunny Deol is back to create a storm with his war film. On this occasion, let's find out how educated the film's star cast is...
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol studied at Sacred Heart Boys' High School in Mumbai and graduated from Podar College. He later trained in acting at the Old Rep Theatre in England.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan got his primary education from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai and later completed his HSC from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. He holds a degree in Business Studies from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty completed his schooling at the American School of Bombay and pursued higher education in acting and filmmaking from a university in the US. Before his Bollywood debut, he trained at a US university.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh completed his schooling at Guru Harkrishan Public School in Ludhiana. According to reports, he passed his 10th-grade exam. After 10th grade, he pursued a career in music instead of further studies.
Mona Singh
Mona Singh earned a Bachelor of Commerce from St. Mira's College for Girls in Pune. Before that, she studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nagpur.
Sonam Bajwa
After graduating from Delhi University, Sonam Bajwa moved to Mumbai to pursue her film dreams. She participated in the Femina Miss India contest and became an air hostess, but later quit to pursue an acting career.
Anya Singh
Anya Singh studied at Mayo College Girls' School and graduated from Venkateswara College. She also holds a Master's in Business and Finance from Mumbai University.
