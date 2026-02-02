- Home
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues its strong box office run, collecting around ₹55.2 crore in its second weekend, yet the war drama failed to secure a spot among the top ten grossers.
'Border 2' enters the ₹300 crore club in India
Thanks to a huge second weekend, this war drama by Anurag Singh has entered the ₹300 crore club. After earning ₹244.97 crore in week one, it added ₹55.2 crore, bringing the total to ₹300.17 crore.
'Border 2' out of the top 10 for second-weekend earnings
'Border 2' missed the top 10 list for highest second-weekend earnings. It needed to make at least ₹71.12 crore to get in, but its collection fell short of this mark.
'Border 2' falls behind Aamir Khan's 10-year-old 'Dangal'
'Border 2' couldn't surpass Aamir Khan's 10-year-old film 'Dangal' in its second weekend. 'Dangal' holds the 10th spot on the list with its ₹71.12 crore second-weekend earnings.
Top 10 highest-grossing films in their second weekend
- Dhurandhar – ₹146.60 crore
- Chhaava – ₹140.72 crore
- Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version) – ₹128 crore
- Stree 2 – ₹93.85 crore
- Gadar 2 – ₹90.47 crore
- Animal – ₹87.56 crore
- Jawan – ₹82.46 crore
- Baahubali 2 – ₹80.75 crore
- Saiyara – ₹74.5 crore
- Dangal – ₹71.12 crore
'Border 2' is the 20th Hindi film to earn over ₹300 crore
'Border 2' has become the 20th Hindi film to earn over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office. These 19 films are already on the list:-
- Dhurandhar: ₹893.05 crore
- Pushpa 2 (Hindi Version): ₹830.10 crore
- Jawan: ₹643.87 crore
- Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore
- Chhaava: ₹600.10 crore
- Animal: ₹556.36 crore
- Pathaan: ₹543.05 crore
- Gadar 2: ₹525.45 crore
- Baahubali 2 (Hindi Version): ₹510.99 crore
- KGF 2 (Hindi Version): ₹434.70 crore
- Dangal: ₹387.38 crore
- Sanju: ₹342.53 crore
- PK: ₹340.8 crore
- Tiger Zinda Hai: ₹339.16 crore
- Saiyara: ₹337.78 crore
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹320.34 crore
- War: ₹318.01 crore
- Padmaavat: ₹302.15 crore
- Sultan: ₹300.45 crore
