Actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about the decisive moment that led him to sign 'Border 2,' recalling producer Bhushan Kumar's straightforward words, "Yes or no, don't pass the time", while he was in talks for the war drama. The revelation came during the film's success press meet in Mumbai on Thursday, held after 'Border 2' crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

About 'Border 2' and Varun Dhawan's Role

Released on January 23, the film has earned Rs 257.50 crore in India in its first six days. Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film showcases the combined efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with Sunny Deol returning in uniform in a pivotal role.

In 'Border 2,' Varun Dhawan portrays real-life war hero Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya of the 3 Grenadiers, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award, for his extraordinary bravery during the 1971 war. The film depicts Major Hoshiar Singh's leadership during the Battle of Basantar and the capture of Jarpal, where he led his battalion despite being heavily outnumbered and injured. Dhawan shares screen space with Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Varun Dhawan on His Decision to Sign the Film

Speaking about the responsibility of playing such a decorated officer, Dhawan said, "It was a very, very big responsibility. The kind of story they had to tell, I got the chance to do it. And when I heard the role for the first time, I remember when Anurag and I met... everyone had got emotional and had a tear in their eyes."

The actor admitted he was surprised to be offered the part. "I asked Anurag... I mean, I haven't gone to anyone else yet. I can do this role. I was shocked because it was such a good role," he shared.

Dhawan also discussed his initial hesitation, noting that mounting an ensemble film in 2025-2026 presents challenges. "Making an ensemble film in 2025, 2026 has become difficult because of many reasons," he said.

The Decisive Moment with Bhushan Kumar

It was then that he approached Bhushan Kumar for clarity. "And then I spoke to Bhushan sir and he said, haan ya naa? Time mat pass karo ('Yes or no, don't pass the time.') And I said, 'Sir, andar ki awaaz keh rahi hai... yes, it's done.' So he said, 'Yes, don't irritate me too much. This is the role of a lifetime.'"

Reflecting on the trust placed in him, Dhawan added, "For them to have that trust in me that I will be able to do this, that was a big thing... It was an uphill battle. It was difficult. But who wants to see easy things? So either I was going to fail or I was going to win the war. I'm happy that India won and I won too."

Sunny Deol Praises Co-star Varun Dhawan

Sunny Deol, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, praised his co-star at the event. "He is a very nice kid because I have worked with his dad. He is a very hard working boy," Deol said, appreciating Dhawan's dedication on set. "It was great working with him... We just wish him all the best. Just want to tell him, don't get bothered by social media trolls.. You know who you are and what you are," he added.

As 'Border 2' continues its strong theatrical run, the cast and makers credited the audience for embracing the patriotic drama and turning it into one of the year's major box office successes. (ANI)