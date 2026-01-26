Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 has struck an emotional chord with audiences. Theatre scenes have turned festive, with fans dressing up like Sunny Deol and even arriving on tractors to celebrate the film. This extraordinary craze has translated into remarkable earnings.

The film opened strongly on Day 1 and showed steady growth on Day 2. However, the real game-changer came on Day 3, when the Sunday holiday boosted footfall across the country. The third-day collection witnessed a sharp jump, pushing the film past the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just three days. With this momentum, Border 2 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing box office performers in recent times.