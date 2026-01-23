Sunny Deol's most awaited film, Border 2, was released in theaters on Friday. However, upon release, Sunny's film faced a major setback. According to media reports, the morning shows of the film had to be canceled in several places.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of Sunny Deol's film Border 2 for a long time. The movie was released in theaters worldwide on Friday. However, with its release, the film, makers, and fans received a big shock. It is being reported that some of the morning shows of the film had to be canceled. The reason for this has also come to light. Let us tell you that this is a war drama action film, directed by Anurag Singh. It is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.

Why were Border 2's morning shows canceled?

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2026, expected to set new records at the box office. However, even before its release, the film faced significant difficulties. According to reports, morning shows had to be canceled in several places due to technical issues. It is being reported that fans were disappointed as the 8 AM, 9 AM, and 10 AM shows did not happen. It is said that the shows were canceled because the content was not ready. According to an India Today report, the first show of the first day of Border 2 at Maxus Borivali, Mumbai, was canceled because the prints arrived late. Most theaters canceled their morning shows. It is reported that people had reached the cinemas as early as 7:30 AM to watch the film, but were disappointed by the show's cancellation. The theater management cited a delay in content delivery as the reason for canceling the show. In a message shared with ticket holders, the management said that the show would be rescheduled and the audience could watch it once the film was downloaded and ready for screening.

About Border 2

This is a multi-starrer war drama film by director Anurag Singh. It features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Along with them are Mona Singh, Aanya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana. The film is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Kishan Kumar. The film's budget is said to be ₹275 crore. According to a Koimoi report, Border 2 has already earned ₹200 crore before its release from the sale of its streaming rights, music rights, and satellite rights. According to a sacnilk.com report, more than 4 lakh tickets have been sold for the first day of the film. The film earned ₹12.50 crore without blocked seats, and with blocked seats, it has done a business of ₹17.5 crore.

