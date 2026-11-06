Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a coordinated appearance at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party, quashing rumors with a united front as they posed for photographs and exchanged affectionate smiles on the red carpet.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s United Front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan put on a united front at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday night, November 5. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, shared affectionate moments and posed together for the paparazzi. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s joint appearance quickly caught attention as the two were seen exchanging warm smiles and affectionate glances. In a moment that stood out, Abhishek was also spotted blushing while holding Aishwarya’s hand on the photo carpet.

Style Statements

For the occasion, Aishwarya turned heads in a custom crimson red saree featuring an elaborate gold embroidered border. She completed her traditional ensemble with a statement kundan and potli necklace, matching bangles and bold red lips. Abhishek complemented her look in a classic black ethnic bandhgala jacket with a textured finish, paired with black trousers and glasses.

Star-Studded Diwali Celebration

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration brought together several prominent names from the film industry and beyond. Among those attending were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Karan Johar. Parineeti Chopra arrived with husband Raghav Chadha, with the couple coordinating their outfits in black. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, were also among the guests. Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Sharvari, Kriti Sanon, Sara ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty were also spotted at the celebration.