Two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gang, Arshdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh, were injured in a police encounter in Panchkula. Police said the suspects opened fire first, and the police team fired back in self-defence.

Two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gang, identified as Arshdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh, were injured in a police encounter near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula, police said.

Suspects Opened Fire on Police

According to the police, the two suspects opened fire at a joint team of the Panchkula Police and Crime Branch-2 when they were intercepted near a checkpoint on the road connecting Devi Lal Stadium to Sector 21. As per the FIR, the police team acted on credible intelligence and attempted to stop the suspects. However, the two allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the police personnel. The statement read, "Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of the Panchkula Police and Crime Branch-2 successfully intercepted two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gang near Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3. Upon spotting the police checkpoint on the road leading from Devi Lal Stadium towards Sector 21, Panchkula, the suspects attempted to flee, opening fire directly at police personnel with illegal firearms."

The FIR stated that one bullet struck the police vehicle. Despite warnings from the police to surrender, the suspects allegedly fired three more rounds at the team. According to the FIR, one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket worn by the Station House Officer (SHO), while another passed close to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar's ear. "The police party narrowly escaped; one bullet struck the official vehicle. Police activated the official vehicle's siren and issued a loud warning for them to surrender to the police, even firing a warning shot into the air, but the youths fired three more shots at the police party with the intent to kill. One of these bullets struck the bulletproof jacket SHO was wearing, while another bullet whizzed past ASI Sunil Kumar's ear," the statement said.

Police Fired in Self-Defence

The police team subsequently fired in self-defence, injuring both suspects in their legs, the FIR stated. The injured suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment and remain in police custody. It added, "In a measured act of self-defence, our team fired back, neutralising them by injuring both suspects in their legs. The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh, have been hospitalised for treatment under secure custody."

Weapons Recovered, Case Registered

Weapons were also recovered from the spot, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. "Weapons have been recovered from the site, and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, it further added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)