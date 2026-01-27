Bobby Deol Upcoming Films: Alpha to Jana Nayagan; Check List Here
Bobby Deol has turned 57. He was born on January 27. Bobby has been a part of many hit films, but there was a time in his career when it became difficult for him to get work in movies. However, he didn't give up and made a tremendous comeback
Bobby Deol's upcoming films
57-year-old Bobby Deol is set to appear in several films in the coming time. On his birthday, we're telling you about his explosive upcoming movies. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch these films.
Alpha
Bobby Deol will be seen in Yash Raj Films' movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, this film will be released in theaters on April 17. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It's a spy action thriller film. Bobby will be seen in the villain's role in it.
Jana Nayagan
Bobby Deol's film Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. It is a Tamil action thriller film. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narayan, and Priyamani in lead roles. In this movie too, Bobby plays a fearsome villain. Currently, its release is stalled.
Bobby Deol in Ali Abbas Zafar's film
Bobby Deol will be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance film. It stars Ahan Panday and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. In this too, Bobby plays the villain. The film's title is not yet decided. This movie will be released in 2026.
Teesvin Manzil
Bobby Deol will also appear in the film Teesvin Manzil. It is being said that the shooting of this film has started and it is expected to be released in 2026. For now, not much information related to it has been revealed.
Desi Sherlock Holmes
One of Bobby Deol's upcoming films is Desi Sherlock Holmes. Not many details about this film have been revealed. However, the shooting will start soon, and it will be released this year. Its post-production work is currently underway.
The Huntersent
Bobby Deol will also be seen in the film The Huntersent. It is being said that he is playing the role of a villain in it. However, not much update about the movie has been revealed by the filmmakers.
