Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis releases January 1, 2026. Ahead of it, a special screening was held in Mumbai on December 29, attended by the Deol family and several Bollywood celebrities. See photos from night.
New Look Steals Spotlight
Sunny Deol surprised fans at the screening of Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis, debuting a clean-shaven look. Appearing without beard or mustache after years, his refreshed style quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.
Sunny Deol gets emotional at the 'Ikkis' screening
At the Ikkis screening, Sunny Deol grew emotional on seeing Dharmendra’s face on a poster. His eyes welled up as he stood silently, gazing at his father’s image for a few moments.
Emotional family moment
Bobby Deol appeared visibly emotional during the screening of his father Dharmendra’s film Ikkis. He later posed for the media alongside cousin Abhay Deol, wife Tanya Deol, and son Aryaman Deol.
Salman Khan's a son-like bond
Salman Khan, who played Dharmendra’s nephew in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, shared a deep bond with him. Considering Dharam ji a father figure, Salman grew teary-eyed while attending the emotional screening.
Rekha pays tribute to Dharmendra
Rekha paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra during the special screening of Ikkis, celebrating his legendary contribution to Indian cinema.
Shweta Bachchan spotted
Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Agastya Mothe, and Shweta Bachchan were also present at the Ikkis screening, joining the star-studded gathering to celebrate Dharmendra’s final film.
Jeetendra attends screening
Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the event, adding his charm and presence to the evening’s glamorous lineup of Bollywood stars.
