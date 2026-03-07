Salman Khan: Bhaijaan Books Eid 2027! Details of His Next Big Action Film Are Out
Salman Khan is on a film-signing spree! Just after news of his superhero movie broke, Bhaijaan has now given the green signal to another massive action film. Check Here
Action Thriller Film
Not Yet Titled
Big Budget Pan-India Film
Many Big Artists to Participate
Battle of Galwan
Chitrangada Singh in a Major Role
Director Apoorva Lakhia's film, 'Battle of Galwan', was first set for an April 17 release. It has been pushed to August 14 due to some reshoots. Chitrangada Singh plays a key role in the film, where Salman portrays the real-life hero, Commanding Officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu.
