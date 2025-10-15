Bobby Deol Worked in 2 Films with the Same Name; Check Box Office Comparison
Bobby Deol has been in limelight since 2023 film Animal. After a few-minute role in Animal, Bobby became so popular that he started getting one film offer after another. Recently, he shared his fierce look from an upcoming film, which is going viral
Bobby Deol Shares New Poster
Bobby Deol has shared a poster related to his upcoming project. In it, he is seen wearing a tweed jacket, thick-framed glasses, and has an angry look in his eyes. However, he will reveal the project on October 19. Fans are very excited to see his look.
Bobby Deol Career
Bobby Deol has worked in many films in his career. However, more of them have been flops than hits. He debuted with the 1995 film Barsaat. Then, in 2005, another film was made with the same name, and Bobby was also in the lead role. Let's find out about Bobby's two films with the same name.
Barsaat - 1995
Bobby Deol stepped into the world of acting with the 1995 film Barsaat. Twinkle Khanna was in the lead role in this romantic thriller by director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Dharmendra.
Barsaat Collection
Made under the banner of Vijeyta Films, Barsaat had a budget of 8.25 crores and it rocked the box office, doing a business of 34 crores. For this film, Bobby and Twinkle received the Best Debut awards for male and female actors.
Barsaat Made 10 Years Later Again
10 years after Bobby Deol's debut film, another film was made in 2005 with the same name, Barsaat. In this film by director Suneel Darshan, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu were in the lead roles with Bobby. This film, with a budget of 10 crores, earned 19.56 crores.
Upcoming Films of Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol has 4 films slated for 2025: Daku Maharaj, Housefull 5, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and War 2. He had a cameo in 2 of these films. His other upcoming films are Bandar, Alpha, and Jana Nayagan.