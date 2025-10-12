Bobby Deol opened up about his father Dharmendra’s personal life, revealing he still lives with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. He praised her strength and shared insights into their unique family bond filled with love and respect.

Bobby Deol recently opened up about his father Dharmendra’s personal life, offering rare insights into the actor’s relationship with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and the dynamics of their unique family setup.

Life Together at the Farmhouse

Many fans assume that Dharmendra lives alone, but Bobby clarified that both his parents still live together at their farmhouse in Khandala. “My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now,” he shared. Bobby described the farmhouse as a peaceful sanctuary where his parents enjoy the calm weather and good food. “Papa has made a paradise out there,” he said, emphasizing the comfort and love that surrounds the couple despite their unconventional relationship.

An Emotional and Expressive Father

Bobby spoke about his father’s expressive nature, particularly how Dharmendra sometimes shares emotional thoughts on social media that seem dramatic. “Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart,” Bobby explained. This sheds light on Dharmendra’s openness and genuine personality, showing that he wears his heart on his sleeve.

Praise for His Mother’s Strength

Bobby also highlighted the strength and resilience of his mother, Prakash Kaur. He described her as “the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life” who faced many challenges adjusting to city life as the wife of a superstar. Bobby expressed deep gratitude for her support, saying, “I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother’s support that my father became a big star.” This statement underlines the quiet but vital role Prakash Kaur has played in Dharmendra’s life and career.