Bobby took to his Instagram account to celebrate the special day by sharing a video that featured moments from his journey in Hindi cinema, from his early hits to his recent comeback.

It's been 30 years since Bobby Deol first charmed fans with his debut film 'Barsaat' alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. Three decades later, the actor remains strong, and he believes he's "just getting started."



On Monday, Bobby took to his Instagram account to celebrate the special day by sharing a video that featured moments from his journey in Hindi cinema, from his early hits to his recent comeback.



Along with the video, the actor also added a message thanking fans for their love and support. "30 years of many emotions on and off screen... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns, and I'm just getting started!" he wrote.

From a romantic hero of the '90s to a powerful performer today, Bobby Deol's journey is nothing short of an inspiration. The actor who began his career with 'Barsaat,' went on to deliver hits like 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth,' 'Soldier,' 'Kareeb,' 'Badal,' 'Bichhoo,' 'Ajnabee,' and 'Humraaz'. Though he faced a career slump for some years, he found his footing again with films like 'Apne,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' and 'Housefull 4.'



However, it was 2023, when Bobby made a remarkable comeback with 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, bringing him back into the spotlight. Soon after, the actor was seen giving back-to-back powerful performances in 'Aashram,' 'Animal,' and now in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which hit Netflix recently.



Speaking to ANI earlier, Bobby opened up about how this second innings in his career feels and mentioned that for an actor, it's always a journey "full of struggles," but they just have to keep working hard.



"I just feel very blessed. I feel like I'm living a dream. There are so many actors out there who are struggling, and for an actor, it's always going to be a journey full of struggles. You have to keep working hard, never lose your self-belief, be persistent, and always manifest positivity in your life because you might not get everything, but you will reach somewhere in life that will give you a certain level of satisfaction," Bobby shared.



Bobby also spoke about how his fans have always supported him through thick and thin and shared how one shouldn't just "cry about luck."



"So I think that's the way I look at life nowadays. And as I said, I've had fans all my life. My fans have always stood by me, supported my father, my brother, me, and my whole family. And I am, you know, what do I say? I am so grateful for their blessings and for their belief in me. So I guess they were all waiting for me to come back with more sincerity and more self-belief. So that's what I'm doing right now. And that's how things change in life, I think," Bobby told ANI.



Bobby Deol hasn't just won over his Hindi-speaking fans but also made a mark in other languages. Earlier this year, he made a leap into Telugu cinema with 'Daaku Maharaj,' starring alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.



And just recently, Bobby's film 'Bandar' (or Monkey in a Cage) had the honor of being showcased at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Special Presentations section.

