Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

Loved most for playing the superhero, Henry Cavill will be returning to the screens wearing the cape once again. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Man of Steel 2’.

All those DC Comics fans who had eagerly been waiting to see their favourite superhero ‘Superman’ return to the screens once again, can finally jump in joy! Henry Cavill is all set to wear the cape again and return as ‘Superman’ in ‘Man of Steel 2’.

The news of Henry Cavill’s return as ‘Superman’ is being rejoiced, especially since fans had been worried about the recent merger between Warner Brothers and Discovery, which has got everyone thinking about the uncertain future of the merger.

However, DC fans, for the longest, had clung to the hope of seeing Henry Cavill wearing the cape once again. And looks like their wish has just been fulfilled as reports claim the return of Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ with a sequel.

‘Man of Steel’ was released in the year 2013; it is what launched the DCEU as we know it. But since its debut, there was no follow-up on the movie (read: sequel). Things, however, now seem to be shifting, that too in the favour of the fans.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, DC is coming up with the sequel of ‘Man of Steel’ which will also mark the return of Henry Cavill as ‘Superman’. At present, the studio is looking for a writer for it.

Information about ‘Man of Steel 2’ and Henry Cavill playing the cape hero has also reportedly been mentioned in a bigger DC report on the franchise's future. While the DC producer Charles Roven is working on the project, Warner Brothers have a director on its wishlist. It is none other than Christopher McQuarrie from ‘Mission: Impossible’ who has been mentioned in the report.

With these reports of Henry Cavill wearing Superman’s cape again, DC fans have been more excited than ever. After all, it is something that they had been waiting to hear for a decade.