Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adam’, a DC Extended Universe film, has hit the theatres in India, a day early than its official release on October 20. With the film’s theatrical release in India, the DC fans are thrilled to watch not Dwayne Johnson but another actor who has made a cameo in ‘Black Adam’.

Twitter is abuzz with reviews of Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Black Adam’. A DC Extended Universe movie, the fill has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. While some have loved seeing ‘The Rock’ being portrayed as a superhero with his own brand of justice, there are many others who have found it to be a rather dull fill and also probably the worst superhero film.

The latest action-packed film, Black Adam, will release in the United States of America on Friday, October 20. However, in some parts of the world, including India, was released in the theatres a day in advance, on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Sexy pictures alert: Urfi Javed re-creates French couture Schiaparelli’s ‘wired lungs’; goes backless (WATCH)

Interestingly, the excitement among DC fans while watching the film was not about Dwayne Johnson, but rather about a different actor who was seen in a cameo. Black Adam has a special appearance by none other than ‘Superman’, Henry Cavill. His cameo in the movie has thrilled the audience; after all, it is after so many years that the fans have seen Superman on the screens once again.

Meanwhile, speaking of the film and its review, several social media users took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, to write about the film. The performances of Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) have particularly gained appreciation from moviegoers. However, there were also some users who didn’t enjoy it much.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

When the trailer of Black Adam was released, it left the DC fans excited about it. The trailer began with Dwayne Johnson, giving a narration about his journey from being a slave, to a God. He is seen as the lead character, ‘Black Adam’. His character is a rebirth as Black Adam embarks on a journey of being the most powerful entity of all time. He has the quality of being the protector as well as the destroyer. He might have given his 100 per cent and more to emote the superhero's inner turmoil with perfection but does not leave the audience as impressed as expected.

Meanwhile, if you are one of those willing to watch the film over the Diwali long weekend since it has been released in a theatre near you, here are some tweets that you should check out.