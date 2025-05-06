Bison to Sardar 2: 4 Tamil movies set for Diwali 2025 release
With five months to go until Diwali, four films are already targeting a Diwali release. Let's see which films they are.
Tamil Movie Releases For Diwali 2025:
Diwali is synonymous with new film releases. Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20th. With five months to go, Tamil films are gearing up for Diwali release. Four Tamil films are currently vying for a Diwali release this year. Let's see which films they are in this compilation.
Bison:
Mari Selvaraj, the director of hit films like Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai, is directing Bison. Dhruv Vikram stars as the hero, with Anupama Parameswaran as the heroine. The film, centered around kabaddi, is slated for a Diwali release this year.
Sardar 2:
Following the massive success of Sardar, directed by P.S. Mithran and starring Karthi, which released during Diwali 2022, the sequel is in production. Malavika Mohanan, Ashika, and Rejisha star alongside Karthi. Sam C.S. composes the music. This film is also slated for a Diwali release.
Love Insurance Kompany:
Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan as the hero and Keerthy Shetty as the heroine. Produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, with music by Anirudh, the film is also planned for a Diwali release.
Suriya 45:
Following the success of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya 45, directed by R.J. Balaji, is in production. Trisha stars opposite Suriya. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, with music by Sai Abhayankar, the film is also targeting a Diwali release.