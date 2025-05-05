TVF returns with Gram Chikitsalay, a heartfelt rural comedy-drama following a young doctor’s journey as he navigates challenges in a neglected village health center.

Following the massive success of Panchayat, The Viral Fever (TVF) is back with a new rural comedy-drama that shifts the focus from politics to medicine. Titled Gram Chikitsalay, the series stars Amol Parashar in the lead role and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2025.

Unlike Panchayat, which centered around village bureaucracy, Gram Chikitsalay takes viewers into the chaotic yet humorous world of rural healthcare. The story follows Prabhat, a young and idealistic doctor who accepts a posting at a rundown village health center in the fictional town of Bhatkandi. What begins as a seemingly temporary job soon becomes a life-altering experience as Prabhat is forced to navigate outdated beliefs, limited resources, and the quirks of the villagers who both challenge and inspire him.

The makers recently released the trailer, teasing a blend of heartfelt drama and wholesome comedy. TVF shared the clip on social media, writing, “Swagat hai Bhatkandi ke chikitsalay mein jahan laughter ka dose bhi hai, aur heartfelt drama bhi 👨‍⚕️💙,” promising a mix of emotions and entertainment.

Gram Chikitsalay features a talented ensemble cast including Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Kartikey Raj, among others. The series is directed by Rahul Pandey, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava.

At its core, the show explores whether one man’s passion for medicine can bring change to a crumbling system — or whether the system will break him first. Through witty storytelling and layered characters, Gram Chikitsalay aims to spark conversations around healthcare in rural India while keeping the tone light and engaging.

With TVF’s signature touch, Gram Chikitsalay is shaping up to be a must-watch this May.