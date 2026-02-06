- Home
- Entertainment
- Kannada Star Couple Upendra, Priyanka Fall Victim to Cyber Fraud; Bengaluru Police Arrest Accused
Kannada Star Couple Upendra, Priyanka Fall Victim to Cyber Fraud; Bengaluru Police Arrest Accused
This incident teaches us to think ten times before clicking on unknown links or transferring money. Although the news is alarming, there is appreciation for the police who have taken action and arrested the accused.
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Real Star Upendra and Priyanka Fall Victim to Sophisticated Cyber Fraud
Sandalwood's power couple, Upendra and Priyanka, were duped by cybercriminals who hacked their phones, leading to a financial loss of approximately 1.5 lakh rupees.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : our own
How a Single Click on a Malicious Link Led to a Major WhatsApp Hack
The scam began when Priyanka Upendra clicked a seemingly harmless link, which gave hackers complete control of her WhatsApp account, initiating fraudulent money requests.
35
Image Credit : @Sanjub7140/X
Hackers Deceive Upendra's Son into Sending Money via Hacked Account
Posing as Priyanka, the scammers sent an urgent message to her son, who, believing his mother was in need, immediately transferred 50,000 rupees to the fraudsters.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Bengaluru Police Nab Bihar-Based Scammer Vikas Kumar in Upendra Fraud Case
Following a complaint, police traced the cyber trail to Bihar, arresting Vikas Kumar and bringing him to Bengaluru for further investigation into the high-profile case.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Investigation Uncovers a Village in Bihar with Over 150 Youths in Cybercrime
The arrest of Vikas Kumar revealed a shocking truth: a large network of over 150 young men in his village are allegedly involved in a widespread cybercrime racket.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos