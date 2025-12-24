Arjun Janya’s Kannada fantasy thriller 45, starring Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty, has opened to positive buzz after its special premiere, with early reviews praising its performances, visuals and goosebump-worthy climax

Music director-turned-filmmaker Arjun Janya’s much-anticipated Kannada film 45 is set to release in theatres this Friday. Ahead of its official release, the fantasy thriller had a special premiere on Wednesday evening for select critics and members of the audience, and early reactions suggest the film has made a strong first impression.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty. Arjun Janya not only makes his directorial debut with 45 but has also composed its music. The technical team includes cinematographer Satya Hegde and editor KM Prakash, adding to the film’s scale and ambition.

Initial reviews from the premiere have largely been positive, with viewers praising the film’s concept, performances and climax. Many early viewers described 45 as more than just a fantasy thriller, noting that it carries emotional weight and explores themes rooted in Indian sensibilities. Several reactions highlighted the film’s attempt to remind audiences of forgotten values while presenting the story through a visually rich, VFX-driven narrative.

A recurring point of appreciation has been the film’s climax, which multiple viewers felt was powerful and goosebump-inducing. The final 30 minutes, in particular, have been described as gripping and emotionally charged. The background score and dialogues were also widely appreciated for enhancing the overall impact.

Performances

Performances have emerged as a major strength. Shivaraj Kumar has received overwhelming praise, with many calling his role one of his most impactful in recent times. Viewers pointed out his commanding screen presence and described his portrayal as “god mode” mass, especially during the high-voltage moments. Upendra’s return to an intense and restrained character has also been welcomed, with critics noting that he brings back the intrigue and depth he is known for. Raj B Shetty’s measured and calculated performance has been seen as a perfect complement to the two senior stars.

Some critics observed that 45 draws thematic inspiration from mythological concepts, with a few comparing it to a modern, reimagined take on the story of Bhakta Markandeya. The film’s use of the Garuda Purana within a commercial framework was seen as a sincere and bold attempt, particularly for a debut director.

While the response has been largely enthusiastic, a few reviews did point out minor shortcomings, such as occasional VFX inconsistencies and moments of forced comedy. However, most agreed that these issues do not significantly affect the film, especially given its strong second half and impactful ending.

Overall, early reactions suggest that 45 is being viewed as a visually ambitious, emotionally resonant entertainer that works well on the big screen. With strong word-of-mouth, standout performances and a climax that has left audiences impressed, the film is already being tipped as a potential box-office success, particularly among Shivaraj Kumar fans and Kannada film lovers.