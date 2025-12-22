- Home
Kalyan Padala has won the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 cup. He entered the house as a commoner and emerged as the winner. As the winner, how much is Kalyan's prize money, and what are the benefits along with his remuneration?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner Kalyan Padala
Kalyan Padala won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. He entered as a commoner and won hearts with his gameplay and attitude, ultimately lifting the trophy and winning the title.
What are the benefits for the Bigg Boss title winner?
The winner gets ₹50 lakh prize money. However, after Deeman Pawan took ₹15 lakh, the winner's prize money is now reduced to ₹35 lakh after tax deductions.
Kalyan Padala's remuneration and special gift
Kalyan reportedly earned ₹2 lakh per week, totaling ₹30 lakh. With the ₹35 lakh prize, his total is ₹65 lakh, plus a car and other sponsor benefits and TV show offers.
Entered as a common man, became the title winner..
From Vizianagaram, Kalyan Padala is an Indian Army soldier. He entered Bigg Boss as a commoner and impressed everyone with his physical and mental game, winning the title.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is a super success..
Bigg Boss Telugu has completed 8 seasons. Season 9, which started on Sep 10, was a huge hit with great TRP, thanks to the commoners who made it special. Kalyan Padala won.
