Nagarjuna to skip Bigg Boss Telugu season 9? Two new hosts being considered- Read on

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: The much-awaited announcement for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is almost here, with the muhurat reportedly fixed. However, there's growing buzz that Nagarjuna might step down as the host this season. How true are these rumors?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Bigg Boss is a world-famous reality show... It has been a super success in Telugu as well. Bigg Boss has gained huge craze in Tollywood than in all languages. Everyone knows the craze this program has in any language. Bigg Brother in Hollywood.. has become Bigg Boss in India and is entertaining the audience. It seems that this show is continuing in almost 10 languages in India.

This reality show which started in Hindi first.. then reached Kannada. And immediately spread to Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam languages. Coming to the South.. Kannada has completed 11 seasons.. while other languages in the South have completed 8 seasons. Some seasons in Telugu were boring.. but it can be said that most of them were successful. Nagarjuna has been leading Bigg Boss Telugu as the host for the past six seasons. NTR and Nani hosted the first two seasons.. and Nagarjuna has been continuing uninterruptedly since the third season. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is going to start soon. News related to this is going viral.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Even though there was a lot of criticism on Nagarjuna's hosting in the middle.. he did not care. The Bigg Boss team also continued with Nag, showing novelty and making changes to every season without considering them. There have also been instances where dharnas were held in front of Nagarjuna's house demanding to stop Bigg Boss. In this context, the Bigg Boss team presented the last season very interestingly. They are looking to make Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 even better than that.

As part of that, it seems that there will be huge changes in the coming season. As part of that, it seems that King Nagarjuna is going to be removed as the host. Along with showing novelty in Bigg Boss.. they are looking to bring in heroes who have more craze than that to further increase the craze of this show. However, another rumor is that Nagarjuna himself is going to step down from this show.



It is not known how much truth there is in this, but the names of two star heroes are being considered as new hosts, according to social media. Nandamuri Natasimham Balayya Babu's name is prominently heard in it. Balayya is already running a blockbuster show called Unstoppable on Aha. Already three seasons have been super duper hit. There is no doubt that if Balakrishna enters as the host of Bigg Boss.. the show ratings will blast. Nandamuri fans will also be added to this show and take it forward. Fan-made posters are already going viral on social media. Fans want to see Balayya as the host of Bigg Boss. However, there is a doubt whether Balayya, who is busy with movies and politics, will have time to run this show for three months. In that way, the Bigg Boss team will have to face difficulties.

Another name being considered as the host of Bigg Boss is Vijay Devarakonda. This rowdy hero also has a lot of craze. Even though failures are coming in a row.. Vijay's image has not diminished in any way. Vijay's fans are waiting for a hit like a fire covered with ashes. In this context, if Vijay appears as the host of Bigg Boss and handles this show perfectly.. there is no doubt that it will be a plus for Bigg Boss and Vijay's career. So, is the Bigg Boss team really changing the host..? Or will all these remain as rumors?



Latest Videos