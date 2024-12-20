Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Know about Gautham Krishna's Rs 2 Crore movie loss and more

Gautham Krishna's Bigg Boss Season 7 stint didn't garner much positive response. However, Season 8 saw him emerge as a hero, gaining a massive following despite being the runner-up.

Gautham Krishna's Bigg Boss Season 7 journey wasn't very successful. But in Season 8, he became a hero. Despite being the runner-up, he gained a huge following. Entering as a wildcard, Gautham played with determination and reached the finals.

Gautham received a good remuneration in Season 8. Spending 10 weeks in the house, he earned around 18 lakhs. However, this was just a consolation prize compared to his financial losses. Previously, Gautham directed, acted in, and wrote 'Aakasa Veedhullo'.

Borrowing from his father and friends, Gautham spent around 2 crores on the film. Pujita Ponnada, known for 'Rangasthalam', played the heroine, engaging in bold romance with Gautham. The film featured lip-lock scenes and romantic sequences, with Gautham attempting an 'Arjun Reddy' style narrative.

However, the film failed to gain traction, resulting in a 2 crore loss. Gautham, a doctor by profession, entered the industry with a passion for films. Bigg Boss brought him recognition. After emerging as the runner-up, he made interesting comments about 'Aakasa Veedhullo'.

Gautham admitted to making the film out of inexperience and suffering a significant loss. Two years of hard work and 2 crores went down the drain. Despite this, his passion for cinema remains. He plans to make another film soon.

