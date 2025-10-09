Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Romances and Rivalries Unfold; Know About Wild Card Entries
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is continuing just like all the other seasons. While we expected something new, they're sticking to the same old formulas. And this season, there's no shortage of love stories.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Romances and Rivalries Unfold
Reethu and Pawan go wild with hugs
A recent task gave lovebirds Pawan and Reethu time together on the same team. Their over-the-top celebrations after winning, especially Reethu's hugs, annoyed others.
Tanuja gets upset with Pawan..
Pawan Kalyan was seen with Tanuja, who's usually with Emmanuel. Their team kept losing, making Tanuja irritable. She even snapped at Pawan. Meanwhile, Sreeja is picking fights.
A series of wild card entries
Now in its fifth week, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has 12 contestants left. Divya Nikitha entered as a wild card, and more are expected this weekend, including some popular actors.