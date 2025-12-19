Nick Jonas seems to be embracing a Bollywood music phase, adding desi tracks to his pre-show playlist, delighting fans worldwide as he grooves to energetic Indian songs and proudly shares his growing love for Bollywood beats.

It looks like Nick Jonas is going through a full-on Bollywood music phase, and fans are loving it. The American singer and actor, who is married to global star Priyanka Chopra, has once again shown his fondness for Indian songs. After previously vibing to “Aavan Jaavan” from War 2, Nick has now added another Bollywood track to his playlist.

This time, the song that has caught his attention is “Shararat” from Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar. Nick recently revealed that the energetic track has become his new pre-show hype song.

“Shararat” Becomes Nick’s New Hype Anthem

Nick took to his official Instagram handle to share a fun video of himself dancing with his team members before a show. The clip shows Nick and everyone in the room grooving enthusiastically to “Shararat,” clearly enjoying the upbeat vibe of the song.

Captioning the post, Nick wrote, “New pre-show hype song unlocked,” confirming that the Bollywood number has officially replaced his earlier favorites. The video quickly grabbed attention online, with fans amused and impressed by his growing connection to Indian music.

“Shararat” is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, whose powerful vocals add to the song’s energy. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the track also features sizzling dance performances by Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

From “Aavan Jaavan” to Priyanka’s Approval

This isn’t the first time Nick has expressed love for Bollywood tracks. Recently, he shared that he listens to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s “Aavan Jaavan” from War 2 before every show. He even posted a video enjoying the song, calling it his tour hype anthem.

Wife Priyanka Chopra reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, clearly approving his choice. With Nick embracing Bollywood music more than ever, fans can’t help but wonder which desi track he’ll vibe to next.