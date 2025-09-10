Image Credit : Starmaa

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, began with grandeur and introduced 15 contestants to the house. Just two days into the show, viewers witnessed drama, heated arguments, and emotional breakdowns, setting the tone for a high-voltage season.

Honors vs Tenants: House Division

This season, Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two groups – Honors (who entered through Agnipariksha) and Tenants (celebrities). As part of the format, tenants were tasked with cooking for honors, but this soon led to conflicts in the kitchen. When Harish and Manish placed restrictions on how food should be prepared, contestants like Tanuja and Sanjana felt disheartened. Dammu Srija, however, dismissed their tears, saying they were only seeking camera attention.