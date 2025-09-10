Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 2 Highlights: Drama, Nominations, And Personal Attacks
Tuesday's Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode was full of drama. Personal attacks like 'bad bitching,' 'lazy,' 'fatty,' and questioning someone's activeness were surprising.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Is Sanjana Galrani bad-mouthing?
The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, began with grandeur and introduced 15 contestants to the house. Just two days into the show, viewers witnessed drama, heated arguments, and emotional breakdowns, setting the tone for a high-voltage season.
Honors vs Tenants: House Division
This season, Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two groups – Honors (who entered through Agnipariksha) and Tenants (celebrities). As part of the format, tenants were tasked with cooking for honors, but this soon led to conflicts in the kitchen. When Harish and Manish placed restrictions on how food should be prepared, contestants like Tanuja and Sanjana felt disheartened. Dammu Srija, however, dismissed their tears, saying they were only seeking camera attention.
Tearful drama of female contestants
In Bigg boss house, The spotlight quickly turned to Sanjana Galrani. During a nomination discussion, the honorary contestants unanimously pointed fingers at her, accusing her of backbiting, lying, and creating unnecessary conflicts. Priya’s comment that Sanjana was “bad bitching” angered her, leading to a tense verbal spat between the two.
Later, in an emotional moment, Sanjana declared that the “real game” would begin the next day, hinting at her strategy. She also broke down while responding to Srija’s taunts, defending her struggles and background.
A whole lot of drama with tears
Another heated argument took place in the bathroom over shampoo, which involved Flora Saini and Sanjana. Flora was hurt by Sanjana’s words and broke down in tears, with Reetu Chowdhary and others comforting her. The prolonged fight over trivial issues highlighted the tense atmosphere brewing inside the house.
Reetu's emotional comments
The day also saw an unfortunate incident when Reetu Chowdhary suffered a head injury during a task. The accident, which seemed to involve Priya, left Reetu visibly shaken. Though Priya apologized, Reetu explained that her panic came from living alone and worrying about her health if things worsened.
Earlier in the bigg boss house, Reetu also had a lighthearted yet sharp exchange with Demon Pawan over Pulihora, after he compared the dish to her before calling it “awesome.”
First Week Nominations Begin
The nomination process in Bigg Boss House for Week 1 kicked off with only tenants being eligible. The highlights included:
Sanjana Galrani: Nominated by Tanuja and Kalyan for overreacting and making small issues bigger.
Suman Shetty: Nominated by Ram Rathod and Harish, who claimed he was dull, inactive in games, and not blending with others.
Bharani & Emmanuel: Harish and Kalyan also nominated them, criticizing Emmanuel as lazy and overweight, while calling Bharani lacking in energy compared to younger contestants.
By the end of Day 2, Sanjana, Suman Shetty, Bharani, and Emmanuel were in the danger zone, though the process would officially conclude in Wednesday’s episode.