Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant Rithu Chowdary has become the center of attention as her secret marriage and related controversies resurface online. From wedding rumors to land scam allegations, here’s everything you need to know.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by King Nagarjuna, premiered on Sunday with 15 contestants. Among them, six are commoners, while the rest include well-known faces from films, television, and social media. This season, several celebrities have entered the house, adding to the glamour factor.
One of the notable contestants this year is Jabardasth fame Rithu Chowdary. Rising to fame through the comedy show, she later became a social media sensation, often recognized as a bold beauty for her glamorous photos. With over 1.2 million Instagram followers, Rithu has also acted in a few films and worked as an anchor before making her way into the Bigg Boss house.
Rithu Chowdary’s entry into Bigg Boss has once again brought her personal life into discussion. At 29, many assumed she was single, but in reality, she got married in 2022 to Chimakurthi Srikanth. Their wedding was kept extremely private, and very few were aware of it until Srikanth’s name surfaced in a massive land scam case in Andhra Pradesh.
After reports linked her to Srikanth’s scandal, Rithu clarified her stance. She admitted that she married Srikanth in 2022 but revealed that they had separated just six months later. She also emphasized that she had no role in his business dealings or the alleged scam.
The controversy deepened when allegations surfaced that Srikanth had illegally registered lands in Vijayawada under Rithu’s name. However, Srikanth maintained that the properties under her name were legitimately acquired by him and not connected to any illegal activities. The matter is still under legal proceedings.