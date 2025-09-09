Bigg Boss Kannada 12 premieres on Sept 28. Anchor Anupama Gowda reveals how 100 lucky viewers can enter the Bigg Boss house by answering questions on Jio Hotstar app during Colors Kannada serials airing from 6–10:30 pm.

The countdown has officially begun for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, and fans across Karnataka are buzzing with excitement. The reality show, known for its drama, entertainment, and celebrity controversies, is set to premiere on September 28. While the contestants have been finalized, their identities remain a closely guarded secret, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. This suspense has already created waves on social media, with fans speculating about which celebrities and personalities will enter the house this season.

A Chance for Commoners to Enter the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss has always been a dream for many viewers, not just as spectators but as participants. Although traditionally only celebrities and controversial figures compete, this season offers a unique opportunity for commoners to enter the Bigg Boss house as a guest. Last season, a few lucky viewers got a chance to visit, and now the channel is expanding this initiative to include 100 lucky participants.

How Viewers Can Participate

Colors Kannada recently released a promo detailing how viewers can win this special opportunity. To participate, viewers need to:

Watch specific serials airing on Colors Kannada between 6 pm and 10:30 pm from September 8 to 12.

Answer questions related to the serials on the Jio Star app.

Anchor Anupama Gowda has shared an exciting update, confirming that 100 lucky winners will get to enter the Bigg Boss house and participate in activities, offering a rare firsthand experience of the show.

Boosting TRPs and Viewer Engagement

This strategy not only promotes Colors Kannada’s serials and the Jio Hotstar app, but also gives fans a chance to witness the Bigg Boss house live. The previous season’s house faced controversies, including legal issues, which added to the anticipation surrounding this new season.

Bigger, Brighter, and Better: Kiccha Sudeep Teases the New House

Host Kiccha Sudeep shared a video message promising viewers a “bigger and better stage, and a warmer and brighter Bigg Boss house.” Fans can expect more drama, entertainment, and engaging activities this season, making Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a must-watch.