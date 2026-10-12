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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is Ramakrishna? Meet This Wild Card Contestant - Profile, Background
Who is Ramakrishna, the reported wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 10? Explore his profile, career, background and entry into the popular Telugu reality show, with the latest details available.
Missed his chance in the Agni Pariksha task
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 welcomes another contestant. Ramakrishna introduced himself to the audience through the Agni Pariksha 2 program. He now enters the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. He wanted to join the house from the commoner category but missed the chance during Agni Pariksha. He faced disappointment back then but never gave up his goal to enter Bigg Boss. Ramakrishna hails from Srikakulam in Uttarandhra.
Failed to get an opportunity when Apporva and Mithilesh entered
Fans eagerly waited to see if Ramakrishna would get another chance after Agni Pariksha 2. He did not get a spot when Apoorva and Mithilesh entered the house as wild card contestants. His attempt to enter Bigg Boss hit a roadblock once again. Viewers wondered if he would ever get a chance after losing back-to-back opportunities.
Ramakrishna finally steps into the Bigg Boss house
Ramakrishna finally put an end to all his disappointments and grabbed the chance to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10. He stepped into the house as a wild card contestant in the October 11 episode. He successfully used the wild card entry after missing the initial opportunity in Agni Pariksha. He officially begins his Bigg Boss journey now.
Had to work in catering
Ramakrishna gained massive popularity as a YouTuber with the name Navarasalu Mava. He always dreamt of securing a police job. He shared this personal goal during the Agni Pariksha 2 program. He faced severe financial struggles right from his childhood. His parents raised him and his two brothers very well despite all the money problems. He felt extremely sad about not doing enough for his parents. He prepared hard for a government job to fulfill his police dream. He eventually had to take up catering work to support his family financially.
How will Ramakrishna’s game unfold in Bigg Boss?
Ramakrishna successfully achieved his goal of entering Bigg Boss Telugu 10 despite failing in Agni Pariksha 2. Viewers now want to see how he mingles with the other contestants in the house. Everyone is eager to watch his performance in the upcoming tasks. He needs to win the hearts of the audience to survive in the game. He faces a big challenge to use this second chance properly and create a special identity for himself.
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