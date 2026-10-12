Ramakrishna gained massive popularity as a YouTuber with the name Navarasalu Mava. He always dreamt of securing a police job. He shared this personal goal during the Agni Pariksha 2 program. He faced severe financial struggles right from his childhood. His parents raised him and his two brothers very well despite all the money problems. He felt extremely sad about not doing enough for his parents. He prepared hard for a government job to fulfill his police dream. He eventually had to take up catering work to support his family financially.