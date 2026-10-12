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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Wildcard Contestant Kumari’s Playful Warning to Soundarya Shetty Steals Show
Bigg Boss Kannada 13's latest promo features wildcard contestant Kumari playfully warning Soundarya Shetty. What did Kumari say, and how did Soundarya react? Here's what viewers can expect from the promo.
Kumari and Lakshmi enter the house
Agniparikshe show contestants Kumari and Lakshmi have finally stepped into the Bigg Boss house. The makers brought in these two wildcard entries right after Manjunath and Sangeetha Bhat packed their bags on Sunday's episode.
A grand welcome
The latest promo shows the housemates giving a grand welcome to Kumari and Lakshmi. Kumari wasted no time and started chatting with all the contestants the moment she walked in. She even spent some time pampering the little doll inside the house.
I don't do comedy
Kumari gave some brutal but funny reality checks to the housemates. She told them they look quite thin on TV but look great in person. She specifically pointed out Gagan, saying he looks much better here than on screen. She also dropped a hint about her game plan, saying she doesn't do comedy, but people will just laugh looking at her.
I'll stab you to your face
Kumari walked up to Soundarya Shetty and told her that she really likes her. Soundarya immediately recalled her past trauma, saying another wildcard (Ganavi) came in and backstabbed her right away. Kumari gave a quick counter, promising she won't do that and will only stab her after giving a proper warning.
Lakshmi
The promo completely kept Lakshmi out of the spotlight, leaving fans curious about her game. Viewers are now waiting to see how the old contestants will handle these two new entries. The weekend class definitely shook things up, and housemates will likely change their strategies now. Meanwhile, Dhanush has taken over as the captain for this week.
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