The Urban Company Native M3 Pro impresses with its consistent taste, low maintenance costs, and 3-year unconditional warranty. It features a sleek design, smart monitoring, and effective mineralisation, offering a premium purification solution.

Is Urban Company Native M3 Pro the Solution for Your Water Needs?

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): I’m sure you’ve gone through the same thing while selecting your next water purifier. They all claim clean water, easy set-up, and maintenance, but the reality is far from these claims. Most of the brands throw TDS numbers, filtration processes, and stage counts, and as consumers, we are mostly worried about one thing: the total cost of maintaining your water purifiers’ year after buying. However, I’ve one more daily problem with almost every RO purifier in Indian kitchens that barely anyone talks about: the taste. My experience with most of the conventional RO purifiers is the fact that they strip water down to safety, and this process takes the soul right out of it. That water tastes flat, dead, or faintly metallic. Once this happens, then we end up drinking that water out of obligation rather than enjoyment. Keeping all those pointers in mind, I decided to go for the Urban Company Native M3 Pro with a bit of hesitation. Does it manage to solve the taste issue while ensuring my family gets safe water? Let me tell you all about this water purifier after months of usage and help you find out if this is the one that makes sense for you and your family.

The Taste Factor

Here’s a thing I noticed about water purifiers. The water tastes decent for the first few weeks, and then the same old problem surfaces where the water tastes flat. I guess the main issue is with the mineral cartridge as it ages. Well, not with the Native M3 Pro, as it avoids that trap through how it handles purification and remineralisation. What this water purifier does is pretty interesting, as instead of using an MTDS valve that mixes raw, unpurified water back into the clean output to ‘tune’ the taste, the Native M3 Pro runs 100% RO + UV purification across 10 stages. Once the water is 100% purified, it passes through a silver- and copper-infused carbon filter and Urban Company's DualFlow Mineraliser, which is a feature that’s exclusive to the Native M3 Pro over the standard M3. Now, this DualFlow technology is smart enough to adjust the water flow through the mineral cartridge so I can get calcium, magnesium, and copper at a consistent level over time. Then there is a 6-litre food-grade stainless steel tank, ensuring I don’t get that subtle but plasticky note I get from standard plastic tanks. This makes the water taste fresh and clean, holding its taste even after months of heavy household use. Isn’t that what all water purifiers should do?

Everyday Performance & Water Recovery

The Native M3 Pro has a few more smart touches that actually make sense. For instance, the water dispensing flow is consistent, and that 6-litre tank quickly refills. I feel sad seeing all the level of water rejection across all these water purifiers, which is such an environmental and practical headache. However, I was happy to see that the Native M3 Pro rejects significantly less water per litre purified. The Native M3 Pro also uses electronic touch controls, and that was my worry, as this means no water once there’s a power cut. This is where another smart feature kicks in, where there’s a built-in battery that lets me dispense stored water even when there’s a power cut. There’s another smart thing they did where there’s no need to download an additional app. I can monitor this water purifier— like live input and output TDS, tracking daily and weekly water consumption, customising my glass and bottle dispensing volumes, and running a 12-parameter real-time health check on the machine. Good job, UC!

Design and Display

I find design as an afterthought across almost every water purifier, as they look like bulky plastic boxes as permanent wall fixtures. Not here, as the Native M3 Pro has this minimalist matte-black design that blends cleanly into my modern kitchen. There’s a front dot-matrix display, which is practical. It greets me, shows live TDS readings, tracks the exact millilitres being poured, displays tank levels, and even flashes the local weather. Heck, it even has greetings and wishes during Diwali time. The white light is subtle and easy to manage even during midnight, and I like the fact that there is ample clearance underneath to fill tall bottles without tilting them awkwardly like other purifiers.

The Maintenance

It’s currently priced at Rs 25,999, so it’s not a budget purchase upfront. However, if I look at the long-term ownership math, then it pulls miles ahead of legacy rivals. It has 66% larger MultiMicron filters, RO LifeBooster anti-scale tech, and Smart Rinse, where it does self-cleaning. Then comes one of the real benefits, where I have 3 years or 18,000 litres to enjoy without paying anything for maintenance. Mind you, this is a 3-year unconditional warranty covering all filters, the RO membrane, electrical parts, spares, and labour. I’ll spend zero annual servicing fees for the next 3 years. Now, what about once three years are over? I need to pay Rs 7,000 for a single filter replacement kit, and follow the same 3-year cycle of no other cost. Now, when I compare this arrangement to traditional purifiers where I have to drain Rs 4,000 to 5,000 every year in AMCs and filter swaps, the Native M3 Pro is significantly cheaper to own over a 9-year horizon.

What Else?

There’s no base tray where I can rest my glass or bottle on, so I have to hold my vessel while the preset fills. This brings in a little contrast, as the preset mode is meant to be hands-free, and yet, I have to hold my bottle or glass as I fill in water. I like the fact that there’s a built-in battery that handles regular power cuts quite well, but for households facing prolonged outages, I think a simple gravity tap would’ve been a better choice. If you are staying outside tier-1 and tier-2 hubs, then you may not get the required service. Also, if the water pressure is below 8 PSI, then you need to spend on a pressure-enhancing kit, and if the pressure is above 30 PSI, then you need a pressure-reducing valve. I’m also not sure how the unconditional warranty protects your wallet, as real-world filter longevity will always vary slightly with extreme borewell TDS and heavy family usage. Last but not least, the live dispense readout is not very consistent with water volume, often logging 1,085 ml or more while filling a standard 1-litre bottle.

In the End

For me, the 3-year unconditional warranty, stainless steel tank, low water wastage, and sharp design make a strong case, but it is the consistently crisp, refreshing taste of the water that makes the Native M3 Pro the best water purifier that I’ve experienced. So, if you’re looking for a ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ kind of water purifier without getting held hostage to yearly service calls, then you can consider the Urban Company Native M3 Pro. My rating: 4/5 (Disclaimer: Himank Tripathi is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and the automotive world. Views shared are organic and personal.)