Strong rumors suggest that Apoorva is already eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. Makers might also plan a double elimination twist this time. Shalini might also step out of the house if the double elimination rumor turns out to be true.

Viewers strongly feel that Shalini ruined Rohit's game with her behavior. The audience is proving through voting that contestants cannot survive long if they do overaction just for screen space.

Apoorva reportedly got the lowest votes due to massive public negativity. Netizens are commenting that anyone who prefers overaction over the game will face the exact same fate.

This elimination sends a very strong signal to the remaining housemates. We have to wait and see how the upcoming games will change inside the house.