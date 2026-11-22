UnFormula Films has postponed the theatrical release of the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action drama 'Mysaa'. The production house cites a need for technical upgrades to ensure the film meets the highest standards for an immersive experience.

Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Mysaa Postponed Before November Release

The makers of Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mysaa' have postponed the film's release, announcing the decision just five days before its scheduled release on Sunday. The UnFormula Films, the official production house of 'Mysaa', shared the announcement on their Instagram handle. The makers have promised to bring a "technically superior" version of 'Mysaa'.

"Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience," wrote UnFormula Films.

"To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH. The new release date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," added Unformula Films.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, ‘Mysaa’ features Rashmika in a different role from her previous films. She plays a Gond tribal woman in the action drama, which is set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film’s teaser, which was released earlier this year, showed Rashmika performing several action sequences, including riding a bike and underwater scenes. The actor also underwent physical training for her role.

Unlike several popular action films that have focused on mother-son relationships, ‘Mysaa’ places a father-daughter bond at the centre of its story, along with action and drama. The film also features cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. International action choreographer Andy Long has worked on the film’s action sequences. ‘Mysaa’ also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles. Produced by Unformula Films, ‘Mysaa’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.