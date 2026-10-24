3 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

Dakshi Failed To Deliver Content

Dakshi stepped into the house as a crazy contestant and a glamour doll. She completely failed to leave her mark on the game. She could not deliver engaging content or do anything uniquely entertaining. The latest voting trends show a clear rejection from the audience. We still need official confirmation regarding her exit. Host Nagarjuna will address the housemates as Bigg Boss Telugu 10 wraps up its seventh week. The house currently has 17 contestants, and viewers are waiting to see if the makers plan a single or double elimination.